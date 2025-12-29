Team USA Hockey Faces Germany in Opening of 2026 IIHF World Juniors

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Team USA Hockey begins its quest for a third consecutive title at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship with a matchup against Germany today at 5 p.m. CT. The game takes place at Grand Casino Arena and will be broadcast live on NHL Network.

This year’s tournament in Minnesota includes 10 teams divided into two groups. Team USA competes in Group A alongside Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland. Preliminary round games for Group A will be held at Grand Casino Arena, while Group B, which features Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, and Latvia, will play at the 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

Team USA has prepared for the tournament with a training camp in Duluth, Minnesota, that started on December 14. The camp included impressive pre-tournament victories against Germany (8-0) and Finland (3-1).

Head coach Bob Motzko, returning for his third time, expressed enthusiasm about coaching the team again. “We had a great training camp in Duluth and really like the way our team is coming together,” said Motzko, who also coaches the men’s hockey team at the University of Minnesota.

Historically, Team USA has performed well against Germany in the World Juniors, winning 14 of their first 15 matchups. Last year, they defeated Germany 10-4 in their opening game.

Brodie Ziemer from Chaska, Minnesota, serves as Team USA’s captain, joined by alternate captains James Hagens, Cole Hutson, Max Plante, and Teddy Stiga. The roster includes eight players who were part of last year’s gold medal-winning team and 22 NHL draft picks, highlighting a mix of experience and talent.

The action begins with fans excited to see if Team USA can extend their dominance in this prestigious tournament. With the preliminary round games leading up to the knockout stages, all eyes will be on the performance of both Team USA and its rivals.