No-Travel Advisory Issued Amid Icy Conditions in Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A light wintry mix made roads slick for morning commuters on Monday, prompting widespread travel advisories. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has issued no-travel advisories for many state highways and federal roads in southern Minnesota.

Highway 212, which was closed for several hours earlier in the morning, has since reopened, as reported by the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office. From 1 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol recorded 81 property damage crashes, 9 injury crashes, and 2 fatal incidents statewide.

As of 7:30 a.m., it was reported that roads southwest of the Twin Cities were either partially or completely covered in ice. MnDOT advises against travel in these areas due to hazardous conditions. Major roadways in the Twin Cities metro area were predominantly clear, although wet pavement posed risks for drivers.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect for the metro and surrounding regions until 8 a.m. Reports indicated that mixed precipitation overnight created slick spots, leading to several spinouts and crashes.

In response to ongoing dangerous conditions, MnDOT has warned drivers to maintain a full tank of gas and carry a winter survival kit if they must travel. Officials noted that road treatments may not be effective due to severe weather conditions, urging caution for anyone on the roads.

Travel advisories are also in place for regions including Cottonwood and Blue Earth counties, where officials delayed snow plow operations until conditions improve. A winter storm and blizzard warnings cover much of the region, with expected heavy snowfall and strong winds.

MnDOT advises travelers to check for updates on road conditions and to prioritize safety during this winter storm.