Chevy Chase’s 2012 Meltdown Revisited in New Documentary

Atlanta, GA — A new documentary sheds light on the controversial events that led to Chevy Chase being fired from the NBC show ‘Community’ in 2012. In ‘I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not,’ director Jay Chandrasekhar recounts the on-set incident that sparked a major backlash against the actor.

Directed by Chandrasekhar, who helmed several episodes of ‘Community,’ the documentary details the night Chase used a racial slur while filming a scene. The incident reportedly occurred during a skit featuring a hand puppet in ‘blackface,’ leading to a heated exchange with co-star Yvette Nicole Brown.

Chandrasekhar, 57, stated, ‘I was there, directing, the night that Chevy Chase got fired from Community.’ He explained that Chase became frustrated with his character’s direction and used the N-word in a moment of questioning the dialogue. However, the director clarified that the slur was not aimed at Brown or fellow cast member Donald Glover, both of whom were present.

Following the incident, Brown left the set, prompting Chandrasekhar’s concerns about needing her back for the next scene. ‘She won’t come out unless Chevy apologizes to her,’ a producer expressed, which added tension to the situation. According to Chandrasekhar, when Chase returned, he insisted he had nothing to apologize for. ‘He goes, ‘For what?” said Chandrasekhar.

After the filming that day, news of the incident leaked, leading to Chase having a ‘full meltdown.’ ‘He came storming onto the set, and he goes, ‘Who f—– me over? My career is ruined!” Chandrasekhar recalled, describing the chaos that ensued.

Chase ultimately left ‘Community’ after its fourth season and has since faced backlash for his previous behavior on set, which included creative disagreements with show creator Dan Harmon. The documentary touches on the public feud and the atmosphere surrounding Chase during that time.

It will also feature comments from Chase’s daughter, Caley, who recalled being present during a wrap party where Harmon reportedly rallied the cast to shout insults at her father. ‘That’s rough and mean,’ she mentioned in the documentary.

‘I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not’ premieres on January 1 at 8 p.m. EST on CNN, promising an in-depth look into Chase’s career and the impact of his controversial actions on ‘Community.’