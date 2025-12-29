U.S. Defenseman Cole Hutson Hospitalized After Puck Injury

ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Cole Hutson, a standout defenseman for the U.S. World Junior team, was injured during a preliminary-round game against Switzerland on Saturday night. Hutson was struck by a puck near the back of his helmet, causing him to fall to the ice. Teammates quickly gathered around him as he was removed via stretcher.

According to USA Hockey, Hutson was briefly hospitalized but was discharged later that night. He rejoined his teammates at the arena and is currently listed as day-to-day.

With 8:59 remaining in the second period, a shot from Swiss defenseman Gian Meier hit Hutson. U.S. coach Bob Motzko expressed relief that Hutson did not suffer a head injury. “It was a scary situation, no question,” Motzko said. “The building was silent. The good news is that he was released and is back with us.”

The U.S. team maintained its composure during the incident and ultimately won the game, improving to 2-0 in the tournament.

Hutson, 19, is in his second season at Boston University. He had a stellar freshman year, leading all first-year players in points last season. He was also part of the U.S. team that won World Junior gold in 2025. Hutson is a promising prospect for the Washington Capitals, who selected him during the NHL Draft.

Hutson is the younger brother of Lane Hutson, a defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens who won the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year last season. The U.S. team looks forward to his quick recovery.