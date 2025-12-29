Jutta Leerdam’s Olympic Future Uncertain After Crash at Trials

Heerenveen, Netherlands — Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam‘s participation in the 2026 Milano Cortina Games is uncertain after she crashed during the 1000-meter event at the Olympic trials on December 26. Leerdam, the silver medalist from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, fell on the second bend and could not finish the race.

Leerdam was competing against teammate Angel Daleman when the incident occurred. As Leerdam struggled to maintain her balance, she slid into the boards, leaving the track visibly upset. ‘I’m skating so well in practice. What those girls are skating here, I could have easily skated today,’ she said, tears in her eyes after the race.

Her teammates, Femke Kok and Suzanne Schulting, secured their spots for the Olympics with finishing times of 1:14.08 and 1:14.71, respectively. The decision regarding Leerdam’s Olympic eligibility will be made by the national selection committee, which will announce their choice on January 1 or 4.

Leerdam has been performing well this season, having won two World Cup titles in the 1000-meter distance. ‘I’ve skated 1:14 here 25 times, and I feel even better now than I have in the past two years,’ she said. She hopes the committee takes her overall performance into account when making their decision.

As a two-time World Cup winner, Leerdam believes her consistent performance will be considered. ‘I really want to win that medal for the Netherlands,’ she expressed. ‘I hope they’ll look at my level, including today, how I was skating before I fell, and the growth I’m making.’

Adding to her pressure, she is also expected to compete in the 500-meter event later in the trials, which will run until December 30. Despite the setback, Leerdam remains determined as she prepares for her next race.