Navigating New Year Optimism Amid Life’s Complexities

As 2026 approaches, many people greet the New Year with hope and optimism. However, as Burt Gershater notes in his reflection, achieving happiness every single day of the year is a complex challenge.

Gershater highlights the distinct differences between celebrations such as Christmas and Hannukah. Christmas, observed on December 25, lasts just one day, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with family gatherings and gift exchanges. In contrast, Hannukah, which spans eight days, symbolizes the festival of lights and resilience, encouraging joy regardless of challenges.

The emotional weight of the past year, including tragedies like the one in Sydney, can overshadow holiday celebrations, yet Gershater emphasizes the importance of keeping one’s light shining through support from loved ones and spiritual connection.

With the question, ‘Have a Happy New Year?’ he suggests that while a full 365 days of joy feels unattainable, focusing on being intentional can help individuals navigate life’s highs and lows.

He proposes substituting the traditional phrase with, ‘Make it a very intentional New Year,’ encouraging a mindset that emphasizes effort and awareness in daily interactions. Each moment we choose positivity can foster connection and kindness in a world that often feels disconnected.

In order to cultivate happiness throughout the year, Gershater stresses the significance of love, courage, intention, and repetition. He believes daily practices such as prayer, meditation, and mentorship can guide individuals on their path toward lasting happiness.

As he concludes, the journey to happiness requires continuous effort, but every step taken purposefully is a step in the right direction. Embracing intention can offer hope and connection in the New Year.

Gershater, a local counselor, leadership trainer, and writer, offers his insights as a way to inspire others to cultivate meaningful experiences as the New Year begins.