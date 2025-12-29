Tasmania JackJumpers Upset Melbourne United in Open Air Game

Melbourne, Australia — The Tasmania JackJumpers defeated Melbourne United 92-73 in a thrilling Open Air Game on Tuesday night, surprising fans with their strong performance.

Jesse Edwards set the tone early, scoring 7 points and showing off his athleticism with a powerful dunk. Despite his effort, the JackJumpers took a narrow 22-19 lead into the second quarter.

Melbourne struggled to regain control in the second quarter as Tasmania consistently drew fouls and made free throws. Finn Delany managed a three-pointer for Melbourne, but both he and Edwards found themselves on the bench with foul trouble, allowing the JackJumpers to maintain momentum.

In the third quarter, Tasmania capitalized on Edwards’ absence, attacking the paint and playing fierce defense. They outscored Melbourne 23-9 in that period, extending their lead to 65-48.

Though Melbourne’s Milton Doyle scored two consecutive three-pointers as the game wound down, it was too little, too late. Tyson Walker tried to spark a comeback, adding four more three-pointers for a total of 15 points, but the JackJumpers secured the victory.

This win improves Tasmania’s record to 9-11, while Melbourne’s record now stands at 14-7 as they prepare for a road game against the Brisbane Bullets on December 27.