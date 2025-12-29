Over 140,000 Fans Demand Release of Cut Scenes from Stranger Things Season 5

Los Angeles, CA — A petition on Change.org has gained over 140,000 signatures, urging Netflix to release cut scenes from the fifth season of Stranger Things, which is marked as the show’s final chapter.

The petition was initiated by a user known as Wennii J, who expressed disappointment over what they perceive as missing content from the latest episodes. In their statement, Wennii J said, “We want the unseen footage of Stranger Things. I believe it was more to the episodes, and we didn’t see them either due to Netflix or the team cutting them. This has been a long 10-year process, and this is what we get.”

The fifth season, which is set in the 1980s, has been released in three volumes. Volume 1 launched on Thanksgiving, Volume 2 came out on Christmas Day, and the final volume is scheduled to drop on December 31.

The discontent among fans has been growing since the release of Volume 2, as many believe crucial scenes that could have enriched the story were cut. Wennii J noted that clues and information shared by cast members often seemed inconsistent with what aired. “Everyone is clearly dissatisfied with this season. We want Stranger Things to have a legacy, not be seen as a show that couldn’t pull through due to bad writing,” Wennii added.

Fans have also circulated a Google document attempting to detail the purportedly missing scenes, which includes claims of significant character interactions that did not make the final cut. The document suggests that longer scenes featuring characters such as Will and Vecna were among those edited out.

The backlash reflects a wider concern among the audience regarding the direction of the final season. Some fans have even dubbed the situation “Cutgate” to highlight their frustration with the editing process.

As the anticipation builds for the grand finale, fans continue to hope for a response from Netflix and the series’ creators. Wennii J encouraged supporters to make their voices heard through videos and hashtags, insisting, “WE WANT ANSWERS!”