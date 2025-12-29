Dakota Ditcheva Withdraws from PFL Fight Due to Injury

Dubai, UAE – Dakota Ditcheva, the undefeated champion of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Women’s Flyweight division, has withdrawn from her upcoming fight scheduled for February 7, 2026, due to an undisclosed injury. The fight was set to take place at the PFL: Road to Dubai event at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Ditcheva, who holds a flawless record of 15-0, was expected to compete against Denise Kielholtz, a Bellator veteran known for her striking. PFL officials did not disclose the details of Ditcheva’s injury, nor have they announced a replacement for Kielholtz.

Last seen in the cage in July 2025, Ditcheva secured a victory over Sumiko Inaba, but has faced challenges in maintaining consistent fight schedules due to injuries. In a recent statement via Instagram, Ditcheva expressed her disappointment about missing this fight, saying, “I’m truly heartbroken I won’t be fighting on PFL Dubai anymore.” She added that she had hoped to start the new year strongly after only competing once in the previous year.

At 27 years old, Ditcheva has become one of PFL’s key stars following her impressive championship win in the 2024 season, where she also earned $1 million. Her last fight not only showcased her talent but was a significant highlight of her career. Despite her absence from the upcoming card, PFL continues with other title fights, including a lightweight championship bout featuring Usman Nurmagomedov.

As for Kielholtz, who has not fought since 2023, she’s looking to return after a long layoff. The future of her matchup remains uncertain as PFL navigates the developments following Ditcheva’s injury announcement.