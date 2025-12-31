Bears Fall to 49ers in High-Scoring Matchup, Injury Concerns Rise

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Chicago Bears lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 42-38, on Sunday night, a defeat that dashed their hopes of securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Despite stellar performances on offense, defensive struggles haunted the Bears throughout the game.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw for a season-high 330 yards and led five scoring drives, giving his team a late 38-35 lead with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter. However, it was the Bears’ defense that faltered, allowing the Niners to score multiple times.

<p“We let the offense down,” said Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. “Caleb and the offense did enough for us to win, but the defense didn’t hold up.”

The match was statistically explosive, featuring 936 total yards of offense and 11 touchdowns, tying for the most in a game this season. Williams consistently challenged the Niners’ defense with deep passes, completing 25 of 42 attempts with two touchdowns. He is within reach of becoming the first Bears quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards in a season.

In a crucial moment in the final seconds, Williams had a chance to secure a win but his pass to receiver Luther Burden III fell short as time expired. Burden had a standout game with eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown but suffered an injury on the last play. He was carted off the field, raising immediate concerns for his availability in the upcoming playoff game.

<p“Everything was on the line, and it didn't go our way,” Williams said. “But I believe we have proven ourselves against a top team and can compete in the postseason.”

Coach Ben Johnson took responsibility for not effectively communicating the final play call to Williams, complicating their game-winning attempt. Johnson’s recognition of the defense’s shortcomings emphasized the need for improvement ahead of the playoffs.

Despite the loss, Williams expressed confidence in the team moving forward. “I think we’re a team to be reckoned with. I’m excited for this next game,” he said.

As they prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Bears will monitor Burden’s condition, hoping he can recover in time for the playoffs.