Measles Exposure Alert Issued at Newark and Denver Airports

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) – Health officials are warning travelers about possible exposure to measles at two major airports. An infected passenger passed through Newark Liberty International Airport on December 12, visiting Terminals B and C between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The New Jersey Health Department is working to inform those who may have been in contact with the patient, urging unvaccinated individuals to receive the MMR vaccine. Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that develops several days after the initial symptoms.

In a related incident, Denver International Airport officials also reported potential exposure on December 12. An out-of-state traveler with measles arrived at Gate B45 at 7:24 p.m. and left from Gate B84 at 9:41 p.m. Health officials stated that while the passenger was vaccinated and exhibited mild symptoms, the risk of transmission remains.

Symptoms for those exposed can manifest anywhere from seven to 21 days following exposure. Travelers at both airports are advised to monitor for signs of measles and consult healthcare providers if symptoms appear.

With rising cases nationwide, local health authorities emphasize the importance of vaccination. According to the CDC, measles can linger in the air and on surfaces for over an hour after an infected person leaves the area. Vaccination remains the most effective defense against the virus.