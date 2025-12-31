Indiana Football Returns to Rose Bowl After 58 Years

PASADENA, California — Indiana University football will return to the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026, for the first time since 1968. The Hoosiers earned their spot by clinching the Big Ten Championship with a 13-10 victory over Ohio State on December 6, marking their first undisputed championship since 1945.

Head coach Curt Cignetti has transformed the team from a 3-9 record in 2023 to an impressive 13-0 this season. Cignetti’s leadership has garnered praise from former players, including Eric Stolberg, a wide receiver on the 1967 team that made the previous Rose Bowl appearance. “I’ve always felt like Coach Cignetti is a savant,” Stolberg said. “He’s a truly top coach.”

Stolberg, who has been a season ticket holder for 40 years, will attend the game to support the current team. He noted the significance of this moment, stating, “This is different. I’m going back to watch the Rose Bowl game, and my team is in it.”

In the lead-up to the Jan. 1 game against Alabama, Cignetti has emphasized improvement. The Hoosiers have focused on practices and strength training during their unusual four-week layoff while also preparing for the 2026 season. Conversations regarding roster retention have already begun, with 95% of the players expected to return next year.

The Rose Bowl matchup represents a historic moment for Indiana, with the last appearance in 1968 resulting in a 14-3 loss to USC. Current players are encouraged to embrace the experience. Stolberg advised, “Be in the moment. Enjoy this experience. You know what to do. Go out there, do your thing.”

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. PT, televised on ESPN. Indiana will face No. 11 Alabama in what will be their first meeting in program history.