Entertainment
Hikers Set to Launch AdAmAn Club Fireworks Show in Tahoe
Reno, Nevada — Hikers are preparing to trek up the mountains to launch the annual fireworks show by the AdAmAn Club. This event is a popular part of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Lake Tahoe area.
On December 31, 2025, the fireworks will begin at midnight in Reno, illuminating the skies over the casinos on Virginia Street. Simultaneously, multiple fireworks displays will take place in Lake Tahoe, with some starting as early as 5:45 p.m.
One of the events includes a 9 p.m. Gondola Ball Drop at Heavenly Ski Resort, which aligns with the Times Square ball drop in New York City. Viewers can watch the fireworks from the Heavenly Village’s parking garage at no cost.
Earlier in the evening, Palisades Tahoe will begin its fireworks show at 7 p.m. at the KT Deck in The Village. This show also is free for the public to enjoy.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will feature a range of New Year’s Eve events, starting at 5:45 p.m. on December 31, making it an exciting option for families and friends celebrating together.
As the events draw near, organizers advise visitors to arrive early as parking is expected to fill quickly.
