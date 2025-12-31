Mali and Burkina Faso Impose Visa Ban on U.S. Citizens

BAMAKO, Mali — Mali and Burkina Faso announced on December 31 that they will impose a travel ban on U.S. citizens. This decision comes in retaliation to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent travel restrictions on citizens from both West African countries.

The announcement was made in separate statements from the foreign ministries of Mali and Burkina Faso. Officials in both countries emphasized that the ban will apply the same conditions and requirements to U.S. nationals that are imposed on them when they attempt to enter the United States.

Mali’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “the changes are effective immediately” and framed the measure as a matter of reciprocity. The Ministry expressed regret that the U.S. had added Mali to the travel ban list without any prior consultation.

Burkina Faso’s Foreign Affairs Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of mutual respect and sovereign equality among nations. He highlighted that this move reflects the principle of reciprocity in international relations.

This diplomatic escalation follows Trump’s announcement on December 16, where he expanded the travel ban to include seven additional countries, labeling them as having national security risks. The U.S. had cited persistent threats from terrorist organizations in both Mali and Burkina Faso as justifications for the ban.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of State noted that there are significant security concerns in both nations, with armed groups operating freely and conducting attacks. The White House indicated that the travel restrictions were implemented to protect the security of the U.S.

Mali and Burkina Faso, under military leadership, are part of a new regional bloc known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) that seeks to collaborate on security issues. Both countries have been oriented toward distancing themselves from Western influence while forging ties with Russia, including the deployment of Russian forces in their territories.

As the situation evolves, both Mali and Burkina Faso continue to grapple with escalating violence from armed groups linked to international terrorism, raising questions about stability in the region.