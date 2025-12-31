Honolulu City Lights Extended Due to Weather Delays

HONOLULU, Hawaii — The Honolulu City Lights holiday displays will be open to the public for a few extra days this year due to recent weather-related disruptions, city officials announced.

The City and County of Honolulu decided to extend the holiday displays after inclement weather resulted in multiple closures, which limited opportunities for many residents and visitors to experience this beloved annual attraction. The displays will now be available through January 3, 2026, at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds and Thomas Square Park.

This year’s theme for the displays is “Navigating by the Stars,” celebrating the 50th birthday of the annual event. The holiday trees, which are decorated by various city departments, alongside wreaths submitted by the public through a contest, will be showcased inside Honolulu Hale until December 30.

The outdoor displays at Thomas Square Park will remain illuminated through December 31. Additionally, outdoor food vendors will be available at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds until the same date, providing a festive atmosphere for visitors.

For more information about the displays, residents are encouraged to visit the city’s official website. The lights at Honolulu Hale will dim for the last time this season on January 3.