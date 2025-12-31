News
Honolulu City Lights Extended Due to Weather Delays
HONOLULU, Hawaii — The Honolulu City Lights holiday displays will be open to the public for a few extra days this year due to recent weather-related disruptions, city officials announced.
The City and County of Honolulu decided to extend the holiday displays after inclement weather resulted in multiple closures, which limited opportunities for many residents and visitors to experience this beloved annual attraction. The displays will now be available through January 3, 2026, at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds and Thomas Square Park.
This year’s theme for the displays is “Navigating by the Stars,” celebrating the 50th birthday of the annual event. The holiday trees, which are decorated by various city departments, alongside wreaths submitted by the public through a contest, will be showcased inside Honolulu Hale until December 30.
The outdoor displays at Thomas Square Park will remain illuminated through December 31. Additionally, outdoor food vendors will be available at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds until the same date, providing a festive atmosphere for visitors.
For more information about the displays, residents are encouraged to visit the city’s official website. The lights at Honolulu Hale will dim for the last time this season on January 3.
Recent Posts
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win
- Andrew Nembhard Scores 19 Points in Close Loss to Magic
- Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian
- Bulls and Magic Face Off Amid Player Injuries and Betting Odds
- DHS Proposes Changes to H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
- Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown
- Vanna White Shares Family Photo for New Year Celebration
- Australia Faces Norway as United Cup Action Begins in Sydney
- Navy Faces Cincinnati in Liberty Bowl on January 2
- Pelicans Seek to End Losing Streak Against Trail Blazers
- Hornets Face Bucks Without Key Player Kon Knueppel
- Jim Cramer Discusses Investing in Quality Stocks Amid Market Trends
- Discover the Best Movies Streaming on Netflix Today
- Two Arrested After Missing Juvenile Found in Flagler County
- Excitement Builds for The Pitt Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max
- Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation