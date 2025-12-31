Pasadena Prepares for Rainy Rose Parade on New Year’s Day

PASADENA, Calif. – Pasadena is preparing for the 2026 Rose Parade, which could be affected by rain.

The iconic event, celebrating its 137th year, is set to take place on New Year's Day, January 1, 2026. The theme for this year is ‘The Magic in Teamwork,’ featuring legendary basketball player Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson as the Grand Marshal.

Rain is forecasted for Southern California on New Year’s Day, which could impact the parade for the first time in nearly 20 years. Organizers have confirmed that the event will proceed as scheduled despite the potential for wet weather. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, with recommended seating times of 7 a.m. for premium spots and 8 a.m. for other areas.

Tickets for the parade range from $80 to $130, depending on seating location, and all seats along the parade route are reserved. Camping along the route is only allowed on the night before the parade, with stakes for spaces beginning at noon on December 31.

The parade will kick off at 8 a.m. PT from the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard, winding through Pasadena at a leisurely pace. The 5.5-mile route will include decorated floats, marching bands, and equestrian units.

Public transportation is encouraged due to limited parking in the area. Metro will provide free fares on all lines from 4 a.m. December 31 to 3 a.m. January 1. Parking restrictions will be enforced on the parade route starting at 10 p.m. on December 31 through 2 p.m. on January 1.

This year’s parade is particularly significant as it may see rain for the first time since 2005. Attendees are advised to bring rain jackets instead of umbrellas.

Following the parade, the floats will be available for viewing at Floatfest from January 1 to 3, offering visitors a chance to admire the artistic detail up close.