Brigitte Bardot, French Cinema Icon, Dies at Age 91

PARIS — Brigitte Bardot, the iconic French actress and singer known for her role in the 1956 film *And God Created Woman*, has died at the age of 91. Her passing was confirmed by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation on Sunday, which announced her death with great sadness.

The exact time and place of her death were not disclosed, but Bardot had recently been hospitalized for health issues. Known for her beauty and allure, she rose to stardom in post-war French cinema, becoming a symbol of female empowerment and sexuality.

Bardot starred in approximately 50 films throughout her career, including notable titles such as *The Truth* and *Contempt*. Her performances captivated audiences and helped define a new era of cinema. In the 1970s, Bardot stepped away from acting to focus on animal rights activism, launching the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986.

Despite her admirable efforts in animal welfare, Bardot faced significant controversy in her later years due to her support for far-right politics and comments that led to multiple convictions for inciting racial hatred. In 2022, she was fined for derogatory remarks about individuals from Réunion, a French overseas territory.

Bardot was born in Paris in 1934 to a wealthy family, and her journey to fame began when she appeared on the cover of *Elle* magazine at age 15. Her marriage to director Roger Vadim at 18 launched her into the spotlight, and she became a cultural phenomenon throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

Even as her public persona shifted amid ongoing controversies, Bardot remained a beloved figure in France. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed national mourning for her loss, calling her a “legend of the century.” Many admired her passion and dedication to animal rights, while others mourned over the stark contrast with her later political statements.

Bardot’s legacy is complex, encompassing both her groundbreaking contributions to cinema and her contentious rhetoric in her later years. She is remembered as an undeniable force in film and a passionate advocate for animal rights. Her voice and vision will continue to resonate through both her films and her advocacy work.