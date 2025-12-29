Severe Snow Squalls Hit Midwest, Prompt Warnings and Travel Alerts

TOPEKA, Kan. — The National Weather Service has issued multiple snow squall warnings for areas in Kansas and Michigan as severe winter weather affects travel and safety.

The warnings cover a range of counties including Topeka, Rossville, Alma, Dover, and several others in Kansas. A snow squall was reported moving east from Volland at around 1:38 p.m., bringing heavy snow and strong winds that could create dangerous driving conditions.

Travelers on roadways in affected regions are urged to remain vigilant. Snow squalls are characterized by short bursts of intense snowfall that can drastically reduce visibility in moments. Reports suggest that sudden whiteout conditions can cause high-speed accidents and pileups.

In Michigan, a serious snow squall warning was initially issued on Monday morning for several counties, including Wayne, Oakland, Lapeer, and Macomb. This warning was set to expire but was extended to account for lingering dangerous conditions. Just before 11:30 a.m., heavy snowfall was seen along a line from Flushing to Clarkston, moving southeast at speeds of 35 mph.

The severe weather across the Upper Midwest includes warnings for high winds with gusts expected to reach between 45 and 60 mph. These winds have already caused power outages and hazardous driving conditions, particularly in southeast Michigan where snow squalls have been particularly threatening.

The National Weather Service advised against unnecessary travel, especially for high-profile vehicles, and recommended that drivers slow down and maintain visibility by using low beam headlights when encountering snow squalls.

Warming centers have begun opening in several communities to assist residents affected by the cold and power outages. For everyone traveling today, staying informed about road conditions and weather updates is essential.