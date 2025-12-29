Joseph DeAngelo’s Troubled Past Revealed by District Attorney Thien Ho

Sacramento, California – Joseph James DeAngelo, infamously known as the Golden State Killer, exhibited troubling behavior in his youth, as detailed by Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho. This revelation comes as part of Ho’s discussions around DeAngelo’s recently published biography.

In the 1960s, DeAngelo grew up in Rancho Cordova, where he reportedly targeted neighborhoods for burglary while riding his Chevy Bel-Air. One significant incident involved a large German Shepherd that approached him while he attempted to access an open garage. Ho recounts that during this encounter, DeAngelo, frightened of the dog, threw a Cherry Bomb M-80 firecracker underneath it, causing fatal injuries. “He was so angry that he blew up the dog,” Ho noted.

Ho elaborated on DeAngelo’s long history of animal cruelty, stating, “He had a thing about German Shepherds,” and indicated that this behavior aligned with signs often seen in serial killers. Accounts from neighbors confirm a continued disdain for dogs, as one reported that DeAngelo threatened to kill their barking dog.

After a lengthy investigation, DeAngelo was apprehended on April 24, 2018, in Citrus Heights, following DNA analysis linking him to his crimes. In the following years, he accepted a plea deal, admitting guilt to 13 counts of first-degree murder and other charges, resulting in a life sentence without parole.

Currently, the 72-year-old is housed in a Protective Housing Unit in a central California prison, a facility designed for vulnerable inmates. Ho described DeAngelo’s ongoing fear of retribution from other inmates, particularly considering his past crimes.

“He works in the mess hall and is constantly looking over his shoulder, terrified of getting assaulted,” Ho explained. DeAngelo’s story continues to serve as a cautionary tale about the profound impacts of a troubled upbringing.