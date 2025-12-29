News
Joseph DeAngelo’s Troubled Past Revealed by District Attorney Thien Ho
Sacramento, California – Joseph James DeAngelo, infamously known as the Golden State Killer, exhibited troubling behavior in his youth, as detailed by Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho. This revelation comes as part of Ho’s discussions around DeAngelo’s recently published biography.
In the 1960s, DeAngelo grew up in Rancho Cordova, where he reportedly targeted neighborhoods for burglary while riding his Chevy Bel-Air. One significant incident involved a large German Shepherd that approached him while he attempted to access an open garage. Ho recounts that during this encounter, DeAngelo, frightened of the dog, threw a Cherry Bomb M-80 firecracker underneath it, causing fatal injuries. “He was so angry that he blew up the dog,” Ho noted.
Ho elaborated on DeAngelo’s long history of animal cruelty, stating, “He had a thing about German Shepherds,” and indicated that this behavior aligned with signs often seen in serial killers. Accounts from neighbors confirm a continued disdain for dogs, as one reported that DeAngelo threatened to kill their barking dog.
After a lengthy investigation, DeAngelo was apprehended on April 24, 2018, in Citrus Heights, following DNA analysis linking him to his crimes. In the following years, he accepted a plea deal, admitting guilt to 13 counts of first-degree murder and other charges, resulting in a life sentence without parole.
Currently, the 72-year-old is housed in a Protective Housing Unit in a central California prison, a facility designed for vulnerable inmates. Ho described DeAngelo’s ongoing fear of retribution from other inmates, particularly considering his past crimes.
“He works in the mess hall and is constantly looking over his shoulder, terrified of getting assaulted,” Ho explained. DeAngelo’s story continues to serve as a cautionary tale about the profound impacts of a troubled upbringing.
Recent Posts
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch
- Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead NBA All-Star Voting
- Mali and Comoros Clash in Crucial AFCON Group A Decider
- Morocco Faces Zambia in Crucial AFCON Group Match Today
- Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in AFCON 2025 Opener
- D’Anton Lynn Linked to Penn State Defensive Coordinator Role
- Brigitte Bardot, French Cinema Icon, Dies at Age 91
- Snow Squall Warning Issued for Multiple Kansas Counties
- Severe Snow Squalls Hit Midwest, Prompt Warnings and Travel Alerts
- Marcus Freeman to Remain at Notre Dame Despite NFL Interest
- Coventry City Hosts Ipswich Town in Key Championship Clash
- Intuit Partners with OpenAI in $100 Million Deal
- Auburn WR Cam Coleman to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal