D’Anton Lynn Linked to Penn State Defensive Coordinator Role

LOS ANGELES, California – D'Anton Lynn, defensive coordinator for the USC Trojans, is reportedly a candidate for the defensive coordinator position at Penn State.

Penn State recently hired head coach Matt Campbell, who is in the process of assembling his coaching staff after significant turnover. The Nittany Lions are looking to fill the defensive coordinator role left vacant by Jim Knowles, who has taken a position at Tennessee.

Lynn is preparing for the Alamo Bowl, where USC will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday. When asked about the speculation surrounding his potential move to Penn State, Lynn remained focused on his current responsibilities. “I just focus on the players,” Lynn said. “I just focus on what’s in front of me, their growth, their development and just trying to get their 10th win.”

Head coach Lincoln Riley expressed uncertainty about Lynn’s future, acknowledging the challenges that come with maintaining a strong coaching staff. “No, I don’t have an update. This is just what happens this time of year, especially when you have a really good staff,” Riley said.

Lynn’s ties to Penn State run deep; he played as a defensive back from 2008 to 2011 during the final years of coach Joe Paterno. Following his college career, he spent several years coaching in the NFL before returning to college football as UCLA‘s defensive coordinator in 2023, and later joining USC.

His departure from USC would mark a significant setback for the Trojans, who have improved defensively under his leadership. USC saw a decrease in points allowed per game during his tenure, and Lynn’s ability to enhance the team’s defensive performance is seen as essential for their championship aspirations.

The Alamo Bowl presents an opportunity for Lynn and his defense to conclude the season on a positive note. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.