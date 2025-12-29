Mountain View, California — Intuit has signed a $100 million partnership with OpenAI to integrate its financial products, including TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, directly into ChatGPT. This notable deal aims to revolutionize the way millions of users manage their taxes, credit, business finances, and marketing through natural conversation with ChatGPT.

The partnership marks a significant move in financial technology, combining Intuit’s expertise with OpenAI’s conversational AI capabilities. It positions ChatGPT as a central hub for personal and business financial management.

Intuit’s statement highlights that users will now have the ability to ask questions and complete complex financial tasks, such as filing IRS returns and managing business expenses, through ChatGPT’s conversational interface. With users’ consent, Intuit’s applications will access financial data to provide personalized assistance for tax preparation and financial decision-making.

In related news, a report from Small-business banking platform Lili found that over half (52%) of small business owners’ financial inquiries involve taxes. The data, compiled from 1,200 Lili customers consulting the platform’s Accountant AI, indicates a strong need for accessible tax information among business owners.

As Intuit integrates its financial solutions with OpenAI, experts encourage small businesses to leverage these tools for better financial management and protection against data vulnerabilities.