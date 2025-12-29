Sports
Auburn WR Cam Coleman to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two years with the Tigers, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Coleman arrived at Auburn as one of the top-rated recruits in the program’s history and had a productive career, recording 84 catches for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns despite struggles in the passing game.
Auburn’s new coaching staff, led by Alex Golesh, attempted to persuade him to remain with the team. However, Coleman is expected to join the college football free agency on January 2, when the portal opens.
As a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2024 class, Coleman was highly sought after, ranked as the nation’s No. 4 overall player and No. 2 wide receiver. He chose Auburn over offers from top programs like Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, and LSU.
Following his commitment to Texas A&M, Coleman flipped to Auburn after the Aggies parted ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher. His departure from Auburn marks a significant loss for the team, as he was a leading player in an offense that struggled due to inconsistent quarterback play.
Since the end of the regular season, Coleman is not the only Auburn player set to enter the portal. A total of 24 players from the 2025 roster have announced their intentions to transfer, including key offensive and defensive players.
For Auburn, retaining key members of their roster remains a priority as they look to rebuild. Discussions are ongoing with players as they navigate the transfer portal’s opening next month. With Coleman and several others leaving, the team will need to replenish its talent on both sides of the ball.
Auburn’s offense may face significant changes, while its defensive lineup, praised in previous seasons, will also lose several starters and vital reserves.
