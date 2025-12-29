D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case

Los Angeles, CA — Singer D4vd is likely to face murder charges in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, according to sources familiar with the investigation. A grand jury is currently reviewing the case and is expected to vote on indictments soon.

Authorities believe D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was involved in Rivas’ death. The teen’s body was discovered inside a Tesla registered to him after the vehicle was towed from the Hollywood Hills area in September. Police impounded the car following a report of a foul odor coming from it.

The investigation intensified after officers executed a search warrant at D4vd’s residence, recovering several items, including a laptop. Rivas was reported missing in April 2024, and forensic evidence later confirmed her identity.

Prosecutor Beth Silverman and other authorities indicate that the grand jury was initially thought to be an investigative panel. However, it has now been clarified that they will decide on possible indictments. This change suggests a more serious development in the case.

Robert Morgenroth, D4vd’s manager, testified for several days. He faced questions about why he did not report the situation to the police sooner. According to reports, Morgenroth stated that his main focus was ensuring D4vd’s tour continued smoothly, leaving him feeling it wasn’t his responsibility to involve law enforcement.

Grand juries typically favor prosecutors, as targets like D4vd are not allowed to present a defense at this stage. Witnesses may continue to testify until February, indicating a lengthy process ahead before any potential indictments can be issued.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not yet announced formal charges, and the investigation is ongoing. The case has drawn significant media attention, especially given the relationship between D4vd and Rivas.

Family members of Rivas were recently seen in their community, trying to cope with the tragedy that has left them devastated. An official cause of death has not yet been made public, pending results from the toxicology report.