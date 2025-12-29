Sports
Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois Fighting Illini secured an 88-60 victory against Southern University on Sunday night, wrapping up their non-conference schedule with a strong performance. The Illini improved to 9-3 for the season, showcasing their offensive power despite some lingering shooting struggles.
Terrence Shannon Jr. led the charge for Illinois, scoring a season-high 24 points. His contributions helped Illinois establish control early in the game. Meanwhile, forward Dain Dainja set the pace with the team’s first eight points, finishing the game with 12 points.
Freshman guard Niccolo Moretti suffered a right foot injury late in the first half and was seen on the bench in a walking boot after the break. The extent of his injury remains unclear.
Despite their continued challenges at the three-point line and free throw stripe, Illinois dominated the game in the second half. Coach Brad Underwood emphasized the importance of defensive communication, especially as the team prepares for tougher competition in the coming weeks. “We can’t turn off and on our focus,” Underwood remarked.
Southern University, now at 4-9, struggled against the size and depth of the Illini. Senior guard Michael Jacobs, who averages 20.9 points per game, was one of the bright spots for the Jaguars but could not lead his team to victory.
With this win, Illinois is looking forward to upcoming matchups against Penn State and Rutgers, needing to maintain their momentum for a successful Big Ten season.
