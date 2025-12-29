Sports
Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Davis Warren plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, as first reported by ESPN on Monday.
The 2024 starting quarterback, who is also a cancer survivor and former walk-on, is expected to receive a medical redshirt for the upcoming 2025 season, preserving two years of eligibility.
In 2024, Warren played a significant role for Michigan, throwing for 1,199 yards, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. His most notable achievement was leading Michigan to a victory against Ohio State as a 20-point underdog in Columbus.
Warren’s journey at Michigan saw him starting nine games over his career, culminating in a memorable season in 2024. After tuning his skills, including a standout performance against Fresno State that earned him the Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week, he became the team’s main starter late in the season.
Following the dismissal of head coach Sherrone Moore, Warren’s announcement marks a significant change for the Wolverines’ roster as the transfer portal opens. With the introduction of new head coach Kyle Whittingham, Wolverines fans may have to adjust to a transforming lineup.
“We wish Davis nothing but the best as he moves forward,” a Michigan spokesperson commented on the situation.
During his time at Michigan, Warren completed a total of 1,288 yards, with a ratio of seven touchdowns to ten interceptions over 17 appearances. With Bryce Underwood entering the program, Warren is now seeking a new opportunity elsewhere in college football.
The NCAA’s new transfer regulations allow athletes to enter the portal for only 15 days, from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, and detail how coaching changes affect transfer timelines.
Recent Posts
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch
- Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead NBA All-Star Voting
- Mali and Comoros Clash in Crucial AFCON Group A Decider
- Morocco Faces Zambia in Crucial AFCON Group Match Today
- Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in AFCON 2025 Opener
- D’Anton Lynn Linked to Penn State Defensive Coordinator Role
- Brigitte Bardot, French Cinema Icon, Dies at Age 91
- Snow Squall Warning Issued for Multiple Kansas Counties
- Severe Snow Squalls Hit Midwest, Prompt Warnings and Travel Alerts
- Marcus Freeman to Remain at Notre Dame Despite NFL Interest