Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Davis Warren plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, as first reported by ESPN on Monday.

The 2024 starting quarterback, who is also a cancer survivor and former walk-on, is expected to receive a medical redshirt for the upcoming 2025 season, preserving two years of eligibility.

In 2024, Warren played a significant role for Michigan, throwing for 1,199 yards, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. His most notable achievement was leading Michigan to a victory against Ohio State as a 20-point underdog in Columbus.

Warren’s journey at Michigan saw him starting nine games over his career, culminating in a memorable season in 2024. After tuning his skills, including a standout performance against Fresno State that earned him the Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week, he became the team’s main starter late in the season.

Following the dismissal of head coach Sherrone Moore, Warren’s announcement marks a significant change for the Wolverines’ roster as the transfer portal opens. With the introduction of new head coach Kyle Whittingham, Wolverines fans may have to adjust to a transforming lineup.

“We wish Davis nothing but the best as he moves forward,” a Michigan spokesperson commented on the situation.

During his time at Michigan, Warren completed a total of 1,288 yards, with a ratio of seven touchdowns to ten interceptions over 17 appearances. With Bryce Underwood entering the program, Warren is now seeking a new opportunity elsewhere in college football.

The NCAA’s new transfer regulations allow athletes to enter the portal for only 15 days, from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, and detail how coaching changes affect transfer timelines.