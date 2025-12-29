Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown

PORTO, Portugal — FC Porto will face AVS SAD on Monday, December 29, 2025, at the Estádio do Dragão as part of the 16th round of Liga Portugal.

Porto, currently leading the league table with 43 points, aims to maintain its winning streak against basement team AVS SAD, which has only four points from 15 matches. The match begins at 3:15 PM ET.

Porto’s head coach Francesco Farioli has stated, “It’s part of FC Porto’s DNA to go onto the field with the right spirit and to show our best to our fans.” He expressed pride in his team’s winning mentality, further strengthened by the renewal of their captain’s contract.

Porto enters the match following three consecutive league victories, while AVS SAD attempts to recover from recent performances that have left them without a win this season. Despite a recent draw against Nacional, AVS continues to struggle, having recorded ten defeats in their last 15 fixtures.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on GolTV, with streaming available on Fanatiz USA and fuboTV. VAVEL also provides live updates and commentary for fans following along.

For this match, Porto will be without player Borja Sainz due to suspension and Luuk de Jong due to injury. Meanwhile, AVS SAD will miss Ruben Semedo, who is also suspended.

The anticipated game at Estádio do Dragão, which seats 50,000 people, marks a critical point for both teams: Porto aims to solidify its top position, while AVS hopes to avoid further relegation.