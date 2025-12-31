Miami Hurricanes Face Ohio State Buckeyes in Cotton Bowl Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas — The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will battle the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals during the Cotton Bowl on December 31, airing at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. This matchup not only showcases two top-tier teams but also features elite athletes eager to secure their spot in the semifinals.

Miami secured their playoff berth by defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 10-3 in a defensive showcase that marked the first scoreless half in CFP history. The Hurricanes’ defense proved to be dominant, allowing them to advance. They will face a formidable opponent in Ohio State, who earned a first-round bye, making them fresh and ready for the challenge ahead.

Ohio State is on a quest for its second consecutive national title, and with its defense allowing no more than 16 points per game this season, the expectation is for another low-scoring fight. Both teams have a history of suffocating defenses, making this Cotton Bowl a highly anticipated clash of titans.

Key players for Ohio State include wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who has 80 catches and is a top Heisman candidate, and quarterback Malachi Sayin, who has an impressive completion percentage of 78.4%. Conversely, Miami’s rookie sensation Malachi Toney and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., who recently dominated with three sacks, are crucial for their team’s success.

The stakes are high in this matchup, with a spot in the semifinals against either No. 3 or No. 6 on the line. Both teams enter the game after strong performances against tough opponents, and experts expect a physical contest that could hinge on turnovers and big defensive stops.