Samsung TV to Integrate Google Photos in 2026 Launch

SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics has announced plans to integrate Google Photos into its TVs, aiming to enhance the way families relive cherished memories. The feature is set to launch in March 2026, allowing users to enjoy their favorite photos on a larger screen.

According to Samsung, this partnership with Google Photos seeks to offer a more personal experience, enabling families to rediscover their favorite moments together. Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at Samsung, stated, “Samsung TVs have always brought people together, and bringing Google Photos to the big screen makes that experience even more personal.”

The integration will allow users to browse their photo libraries, organized by people, places, and events, on Samsung TVs. The experience promises to transform personal photo collections into curated sharing experiences that families can enjoy daily.

“Google Photos is a home for people’s photos and videos, helping them organize and bring their memories to life,” said Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President of Google Photos and Google One. She expressed excitement about the collaboration that brings beloved photos to the big screen.

Users will simply need to sign in with their Google account to see their memories on the TV. Additional features, such as personalized results and capabilities to create memories, are expected to roll out later in 2026. It aims to redefine how families interact with their captured moments.

Features may vary based on the TV model and region. The integration of Google Photos will be available on Samsung TV models launched in 2026 with compatible Google accounts.