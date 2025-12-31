Buddhist Monks Walk for Peace Journey Continues Through Georgia

Atlanta, GA — A group of Buddhist monks is currently on a 120-day journey across the United States, walking roughly 2,300 miles to promote peace and compassion. Their trek began on October 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, and will conclude near the end of February in Washington, D.C.

On December 29, the monks spent the night in Morrow, Georgia, where they participated in a ceremony to connect with local supporters. According to Venerable Pannakara, one of the monks, the walk is meant to inspire loving kindness and compassion among all people. Despite the physical demands of the journey, the monks have been uplifted by the warm welcome they receive from communities along their route.

During their journey, the monks stop at various locations for food and rest, encouraging local residents to join them for lunch and discussions about their mission. On December 30, the monks plan to visit Rainbow Park at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in Decatur for lunch, where they will greet visitors between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The monks are not only promoting peace but also fostering a sense of unity. Local resident D’Asha Davis expressed her support at a recent gathering, stating, “I really appreciate their message. I think people from all backgrounds can take something really good from it, and I think it’s something that we need now.” Parents are also bringing their children to introduce them to this important topic.

Crowds have gathered at numerous stops, with reports of hundreds attending their events. After dining in LaGrange, many expressed excitement about witnessing the monks’ journey first-hand. Fredreska Sullivan drove over an hour to see them after discovering their route via social media.

The monks are expected to travel through Winder, Statham, and Athens as they move south of Atlanta in the coming days. They will continue to share their journey online, updating their itinerary and stop locations regularly, inviting everyone to join them in promoting peace along the way.