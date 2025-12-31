Texas Tech and Oregon Gear Up for Orange Bowl Showdown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Texas Tech arrived at sunny skies and warm weather on Monday afternoon as the Capital One Orange Bowl staff welcomed them with open arms. A crowd of media awaited the team for interviews with senior players, while organizers distributed Orange Bowl memorabilia. The Red Raiders then headed to their hotel along the Atlantic Ocean.

Texas Tech will start its first full day in South Florida on Tuesday with a morning practice followed by the College Football Playoff quarterfinal media day at Hard Rock Stadium. The fifth-ranked Oregon Ducks will face off against the fourth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders on New Year’s Day at noon ET.

This marks the first time the two programs will meet in the Capital One Orange Bowl and just their fourth matchup since 1991. Additionally, it is the first-ever College Football Playoff quarterfinal to take place at this venue.

Texas Tech enters the game with a record of 12-1 and an impressive 8-1 in the Big 12 Conference, having secured a playoff berth after winning the conference championship. Oregon also holds a matching 12-1 record, with a successful run in the Big Ten. Both teams rank among the top 11 nationally in scoring offense and defense.

The Red Raiders have outscored their opponents 555-142 this season, achieving an average point differential of +31.5, which is the best in the FBS. Notably, each of their 12 victories has been by at least 20 points.

Oregon’s explosive offense, led by quarterback Dante Moore, has accounted for 91 plays of at least 20 yards this season, placing them at the top of college football. Texas Tech closely follows with 90 such plays. Both teams are loaded with talent capable of turning routine plays into game-changing moments.

The matchup at Hard Rock Stadium is poised to be competitive and thrilling, with both teams looking to implement their strategies against elite defenses. Oregon’s CEO Eric Poms expressed excitement about this unique pairing, highlighting the significance of having first-time participants in this prestigious game.

As the clock ticks down to kickoff scheduled for January 1 at 12 p.m. ET, both teams are focused on making history and striving for a shot at the national championship.