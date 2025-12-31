Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Wealth in Interview with Piers Morgan

London, England – Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, where he discussed his significant wealth and financial achievements. Ronaldo, 39, spoke openly about aiming to become a billionaire and how his net worth compares to winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

In the in-depth conversation, Ronaldo revealed that his most expensive purchase is a private jet he acquired about a year ago. ‘I can buy whatever I want, but I don’t need it,’ he stated. Forbes reported that the jet, a Bombardier Global Express XRS, features a distinctive black-and-grey paint job and a luxurious refurbished interior.

The 15-year-old jet can accommodate 14 passengers and has sleeping space for five. Its estimated value is around $57 million. Ronaldo also mentioned that he owns approximately 42 luxury cars but admitted that he has lost count.

Ronaldo’s spending habits have sparked discussions around environmental impact, especially regarding the sizable carbon footprint associated with his private jet usage. Reports indicate that private aviation can create higher emissions per passenger compared to commercial flights. His hefty earnings through a contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia further tie his financial behavior to industries that exert notable environmental effects.

Moreover, Ronaldo expressed his views on luxury cars, likening their purchase to art. ‘It’s like buying a painting. I’m not going to drive that car; it’s an investment. I don’t count how many cars I have,’ he told Morgan.

As Ronaldo continues to transform his financial milestones into public statements, discussions about wealth and environmental responsibilities overshadow the glamour associated with his lavish lifestyle.