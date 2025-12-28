Ohio State Faces Off Against Miami in Cotton Bowl Quarterfinals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Miami will meet in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on December 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. This matchup marks the first meeting between the teams since they faced off in the 2002 BCS national championship game, a historic clash that Ohio State won in double overtime.

Ohio State enters the game with a 12-1 record, having dominated the AP poll for most of the season. The Buckeyes started strong, defeating then-No. 1 Texas and remained undefeated until a narrow 13-10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten championship, which cost them a shot at the No. 1 playoff seed.

Quarterback Julian Sayin, a Heisman finalist, led the nation in completion percentage this year at 78.4%. He has two standout receivers, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who are considered one of the best duos in college football. The Buckeyes’ defense is also formidable, allowing just 213.5 yards per game.

Meanwhile, Miami, with an 11-2 record, is coming off a thrilling 10-3 victory over Texas A&M in their first College Football Playoff appearance. The Hurricanes showcased a powerful defense, forcing three turnovers and collecting seven sacks in that game. Defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. was particularly impressive, recording three sacks.

Miami’s offense also found success, particularly with running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who rushed for a career-high 172 yards. The Hurricanes have averaged 34.6 points in their three ranked wins early in the season and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

As both teams prepare for this pivotal matchup, Miami’s defensive line could hold the key to an upset. Bain and his teammates will need to apply consistent pressure on Sayin to disrupt Ohio State’s passing game. The Buckeyes’ offensive line has experienced inconsistencies, which could prove crucial in this game.

Ohio State has been favored in betting lines, opening as 9.5-point favorites. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, providing fans with another chance to witness the storied rivalry between these two historic programs.