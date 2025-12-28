Sports
Ohio State Faces Off Against Miami in Cotton Bowl Quarterfinals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Miami will meet in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on December 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. This matchup marks the first meeting between the teams since they faced off in the 2002 BCS national championship game, a historic clash that Ohio State won in double overtime.
Ohio State enters the game with a 12-1 record, having dominated the AP poll for most of the season. The Buckeyes started strong, defeating then-No. 1 Texas and remained undefeated until a narrow 13-10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten championship, which cost them a shot at the No. 1 playoff seed.
Quarterback Julian Sayin, a Heisman finalist, led the nation in completion percentage this year at 78.4%. He has two standout receivers, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who are considered one of the best duos in college football. The Buckeyes’ defense is also formidable, allowing just 213.5 yards per game.
Meanwhile, Miami, with an 11-2 record, is coming off a thrilling 10-3 victory over Texas A&M in their first College Football Playoff appearance. The Hurricanes showcased a powerful defense, forcing three turnovers and collecting seven sacks in that game. Defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. was particularly impressive, recording three sacks.
Miami’s offense also found success, particularly with running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who rushed for a career-high 172 yards. The Hurricanes have averaged 34.6 points in their three ranked wins early in the season and are currently on a five-game winning streak.
As both teams prepare for this pivotal matchup, Miami’s defensive line could hold the key to an upset. Bain and his teammates will need to apply consistent pressure on Sayin to disrupt Ohio State’s passing game. The Buckeyes’ offensive line has experienced inconsistencies, which could prove crucial in this game.
Ohio State has been favored in betting lines, opening as 9.5-point favorites. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, providing fans with another chance to witness the storied rivalry between these two historic programs.
Recent Posts
- Morocco Dominates Zambia, Secures AFCON Knockout Stage Berth
- Three Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Spark Serial Killer Speculation
- USC Faces TCU in Historic Alamo Bowl Showdown
- U.S. Pursues Sanctioned Tanker Amid Military Build-Up in Caribbean
- Michelle Randolph and Demi Moore Discuss Acting Dynamics in ‘Landman’
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match