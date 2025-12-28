Tyler Perry Sued for Sexual Assault by Actor from ‘Boo! A Madea Halloween’

Los Angeles, CA — Tyler Perry, the filmmaker and entertainment mogul, faces a lawsuit filed by actor Mario Rodriguez, who alleges multiple instances of sexual battery at Perry’s home over several years. The lawsuit, submitted in California state court on December 26, 2025, claims Perry made unwanted sexual advances towards Rodriguez, including one incident in 2018 where he allegedly ‘tightly hugged’ Rodriguez and ‘grabbed his penis.’

Rodriguez, who is known for his role as ‘Frat Guy #10’ in Perry’s 2016 film ‘Boo! A Madea Halloween,’ seeks at least $77 million in damages and has also named Lionsgate, the film’s distributor, in the suit, accusing the company of ignoring Perry’s alleged misconduct.

According to the complaint, Perry’s interest in Rodriguez began at an Equinox gym in Los Angeles in 2014, where a trainer informed Rodriguez that Perry wanted his contact information to discuss a potential acting role. Following this meeting, Perry allegedly encouraged Rodriguez to audition for the film, suggesting, ‘I’m not a bad person to know and have in your corner.’

After Rodriguez secured the role, he visited Perry’s home, where the alleged assaults took place. The lawsuit claims that Perry touched Rodriguez inappropriately while they watched a movie and made sexual comments during these encounters. One specific instance in 2016 involved Perry allegedly grabbing Rodriguez’s leg near his groin area.

Rodriguez states he resisted Perry’s advances and cut contact in 2019, although Perry continued to reach out to him. The actor decided to file a lawsuit after hearing about similar allegations made by Derek Dixon, another actor who claims Perry assaulted him while working on the series ‘The Oval.’ Dixon’s lawsuit is currently in federal court.

In response to the allegations, Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Perry, described the lawsuit as a ‘failed money grab’ and noted that it comes after Rodriguez’s lawyer previously failed in another case against Perry.