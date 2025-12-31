Zohran Mamdani Set to Make History as NYC’s First Muslim Mayor

New York City, New York – Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old socialist candidate, is about to make history as the first Muslim mayor of New York City. His inauguration is set for New Year’s Day, where he will be sworn in using the Quran, marking a significant moment in the city’s history.

The private ceremony will be hosted by New York Attorney General Letitia James at Old City Hall Station, a historical site. This event will be followed by a public inauguration on the steps of City Hall on Thursday afternoon, where Mamdani plans to use family Qurans as well as one previously owned by Puerto Rican activist Arturo Schomburg.

Mamdani’s victory in November’s election was closely followed, as he defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. His campaign focused on progressive policies, including rent freezes and city-run grocery stores, resonating with many New Yorkers looking for affordable solutions.

Despite his success, Mamdani’s campaign faced challenges, including his arrest in 2023 for protesting the Gaza conflict, which raised questions about his approach to Jewish concerns. He has expressed controversial views regarding Israel and has committed to protecting Jewish New Yorkers while navigating sensitive political landscapes.

During his time in college, Mamdani was active in socio-political movements, including founding the college’s chapter of a significant organization. He aims to bring experience into his new role, focusing on defending marginalized groups, as highlighted by his recent appointment of a controversial attorney.

Supporters and critics alike are watching closely as Mamdani prepares to take office, with many eager to see how his administration will shape New York City’s future.