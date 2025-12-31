Nashville Gears Up for New Year’s Eve Big Bash 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville is preparing for its New Year’s Eve Big Bash at Bicentennial Park, expecting around 250,000 attendees for the event on December 31. This year’s anticipated crowd will be about 100,000 fewer than the city’s Fourth of July festivities, but safety remains the top priority for organizers.

Deana Ivey, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, stated, “Keeping the attendees safe is the number one priority.” With just under 48 hours until the countdown to the new year, Ivey and her team are ensuring that the festivities will be both enjoyable and secure.

There will be approximately 500 security personnel on site, including private security and Metro Police. Ivey said, “There are a lot of security measures that we work on all year, and we continue to tweak every year to make it even more secure.” The event will feature six entrances and organizers are recommending that attendees use rideshare services or designated shuttles.

Attendees are also urged not to bring bags and to dress warmly for the outdoor celebration. “The great thing about Bicentennial Park is that there’s a lot of space. So you can spread out,” Ivey added.

This year, the event is co-hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer and country artist HARDY. They will lead the night filled with performances from top country stars including Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, and Megan Moroney, among others. Fans can enjoy live music culminating in a midnight countdown, marked by a Music Note drop and a 90-second fireworks display.

The event will be free and open to the public, with gates opening at 5:30 PM on December 31. For those who wish to watch from home, the celebration will air live on CBS from 8:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT and once more from 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM ET/PT, also streaming on Paramount+. The official watch party at Category 10 is first-come, first-served for guests 21 and older, starting at 6 PM.