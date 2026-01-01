Remembering Jimmy Carter One Year After His Death

PLAINS, Ga. — Monday marks one year since former President Jimmy Carter passed away at his home in Plains, Georgia, on December 29, 2024. Surrounded by family, Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died at the age of 100 after nearly two years in hospice care.

Carter made history as the longest-living U.S. president and remains the only president from Georgia. He served in the White House from 1977 to 1981, but his legacy extends beyond his time in office.

His commitment to humanitarian efforts is exemplified through his work with Habitat for Humanity. “One year ago today, we lost President Jimmy Carter. He was a servant leader whose legacy is forever woven into the mission of Habitat for Humanity,” Augusta Habitat for Humanity stated on Facebook. “His belief that everyone deserves a safe, decent place to call home continues to guide our work every day.”

Following his death, numerous tributes and memorials were held to honor his life. On January 4, 2025, a motorcade transported his remains from Phoebe Sumter Hospital to Atlanta, passing significant locations including the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. He lay in repose in Atlanta before services in Washington, D.C., and a private burial in Plains.

Since both Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s passing, tributes have continued, including the renaming of the post office in Plains to the “Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Post Office” in July. Chip Carter, their son, expressed the family’s gratitude for this recognition, emphasizing their deep ties to the Plains community.

As the anniversary of his death approaches, residents of the CSRA reflect on Jimmy Carter’s profound impact locally and nationally. His contributions to society and focus on equality and service are fondly remembered.