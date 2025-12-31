Grocery Store Hours in Texas for New Year’s Eve

FORT WORTH, Texas — As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Texans are busy stocking up on snacks and drinks for their celebrations. Knowing grocery store hours can help avoid last-minute rushes on December 31 when shoppers may find themselves facing unexpected closures.

HEB stores are mostly open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with pharmacy hours running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Depending on your local store, curbside and home delivery will also follow the regular schedules. It is advisable to verify the hours specific to your location.

Costco will operate with shortened hours on New Year’s Eve, welcoming Executive members from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all members from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The afternoons are typically busy as shoppers look for party trays and snacks, so arriving early is recommended to avoid long lines.

Sam’s Club is open but adjusts its hours. Plus members can shop from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while club members have access from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Specialty hours may vary by location, so checking hours online can save some time.

Walmart will also maintain regular hours on New Year’s Eve, with most stores open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. as well. However, since times can differ by city, customers should confirm their local Walmart’s hours before heading out.

For Target shoppers, most stores will close at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Hours can vary, so checking locally is important.

Plan accordingly to ensure a successful New Year’s Eve celebration with all the supplies you need.