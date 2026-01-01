Best Movies of 2025: Top Picks from a Challenging Year

CINCINNATI, Ohio — As the cinematic year comes to a close, film critics are sifting through hundreds of new releases to compile their favorites. After watching over 160 movies in 2025, one critic reflects on the notable trends and standout films of the year.

This year’s film landscape showcased a range of stories, from romantic comedies to gripping dramas, highlighting both individual struggles and societal reflections. Each selection from the critic’s list demonstrates a variety of genres and depths in storytelling.

Among the top films of the year is “One Battle After Another,” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, which examines the complexities of America today through a personal narrative. The film, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, is noted for its exceptional technical execution and emotional depth.

Another standout is “Sinners,” directed by Ryan Coogler. This horror film weaves themes of oppression and identity while remaining entertaining. Critics praise its unique take on the vampire genre and its insightful commentary on social issues.

“Sentimental Value,” directed by Joachim Trier, explores the delicate dynamics of familial relationships filtered through a filmmaker’s struggles, making it a poignant entry this year. The film emphasizes the human experience in the face of personal trauma and reconciliation.

Additionally, “No Other Choice,” directed by Park Chan-wook, tackles the dark side of corporate culture through a narrative steeped in dark humor and brutal reality. Lee Byung-hun’s performance is highlighted as a standout in the film’s critique of capitalism.

Finally, the animated film “Nobody” stood out for its rich narrative and emotional depth, representing a refreshing addition to this year’s offerings.

As audiences reflect on the diverse narratives shared this year, these films remind us of cinema’s power to reflect reality while providing entertainment and commentary on contemporary issues.