Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Charm Fans in Criterion’s New Short

NEW YORK, NY — Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen and Emmy-winning actor Ted Danson share their love for cinema in a new installment of Criterion’s online short series, released December 27, 2025. The couple, well-known for their sweet chemistry, delight in discussing their favorite films and the filmmakers behind them.

The video features Steenburgen recalling memorable moments with famous friends, including Barbra Streisand and Hal Ashby, as well as recommendations from Jack Nicholson. Danson joins in, often adding his own reflections and playful comments on Steenburgen’s experiences.

In what can only be described as an endearing display of affection, Danson frequently gazes at Steenburgen with admiration. The couple playfully critiques Criterion’s film library, pointing out its tilt towards Steenburgen’s award-winning films over Danson’s illustrious sitcom career.

Among their film selections, they highlight notable picks like David Lynch‘s “Inland Empire,” a film Steenburgen has an amusing story about, and the debut film of Danson’s friend Jason Schwartzman. The lighthearted banter offers a brief glimpse into their enduring relationship and shared love for cinema.

The couple has been married since 1995, celebrating nearly three decades together. Steenburgen, who won an Oscar for “Melvin and Howard,” describes Danson as her soulmate, stating, “Not to sound corny, but I would sign up for a hundred more lifetimes because he makes me a better person.” The fondness in their interactions reminds viewers of a genuine bond shaped by years of companionship and collaboration.

The series not only showcases the charming couple, but also reinforces the idea that passion for film spans generations and personal backgrounds, inviting viewers to find joy in the art of storytelling.