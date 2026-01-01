Snow Squalls: Unexpected Winter Driving Dangers Looming

CHICAGO, IL — As winter approaches, drivers should be aware of the dangers posed by snow squalls, which can turn safe roads into hazardous conditions in an instant. These brief but intense bursts of snowfall can drastically reduce visibility and create slick road surfaces, leading to dangerous driving scenarios.

Snow squalls can occur suddenly, dropping visibility to near zero, and leading to multi-vehicle pileups. The National Weather Service (NWS) issues snow squall warnings when these dangerous conditions are expected. These warnings are similar to tornado alerts, focusing on localized areas to inform state officials, media, and the general public.

In December 2024, the NWS issued a snow squall warning for areas south of downtown Chicago. The warning highlighted that a dangerous squall was moving at a speed of 60 mph and was likely to impact major roadways, urging drivers to prepare for rapidly changing conditions.

Tim Halbach, a meteorologist with the NWS, emphasized the seriousness of snow squall warnings in an email to weather.com in 2019. He explained that these brief events often accompany weather systems that don’t produce extensive snowfall.

Halbach encourages drivers to heed these warnings and take precautions when travel becomes necessary. “If you hear ‘snow squall’ mentioned, take it seriously. Delay your trip if possible,” he said.

Driving during a snow squall poses a real risk. Conditions can change quickly, leaving drivers grappling with reduced visibility and the challenge of maintaining control of their vehicles. Halbach suggests that if drivers find themselves on the road during a snow squall, they should lower their speed, turn on headlights, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

Specific skills can help navigate these sudden weather developments: avoiding abrupt braking, monitoring road conditions closely, and preparing a winter emergency kit for vehicle readiness. Essential items include blankets, food, a flashlight, and any other tools needed in case of an emergency.

As the winter season nears, staying informed and understanding the dangers of snow squalls can significantly enhance road safety. This winter, be vigilant and always prioritize safety on your travels.