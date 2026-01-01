News
Franklin Town Council Withdraws Support for 444 East Central Street Development
FRANKLIN, MA — The Franklin Town Council has withdrawn its support for the proposed Local Initiative Program (LIP) development at 444 East Central Street, following significant changes to the project that violated established guidelines.
During a Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) hearing this week, council members referred to a letter sent to Massachusetts‘ Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC) detailing the reasons for this decision. Town Manager Jamie Hellen confirmed the contents of the letter after inquiries from residents.
The letter, dated December 17, underscores the Town Council’s concern over material changes made by the developer without following the proper amendment procedures. Council Chair Robert Dellorco stated, “The project has seen multiple modifications that are inconsistent with what we initially approved.”
The Town Council originally supported a specific project design on June 5, 2024, but significant revisions to the concept, including reduced parking and increased building height, prompted residents’ concerns.
Changes were made without an amended Project Eligibility Letter (PEL), which the guidelines require when such modifications occur. This lack of adherence to the process led the Town Council to reassess its support, with the project now requesting 39 waivers instead of the original 18.
In a detailed explanation, Dellorco noted that while Franklin is committed to affordable housing, the integrity of the LIP process must be maintained. “We stand behind our commitment to affordable housing but must ensure that the process is transparent and collaborative,” he said.
The withdrawal of support signals that the development may not move forward under the LIP framework without the Town’s backing. Under state guidelines, a project without municipal support cannot advance in the same program.
As the town continues to address community concerns, the future of the 444 East Central Street project remains uncertain.
