News
Minnesota Lottery Announces Big Wins and Record Sales for 2025
ST. CLOUD, Minnesota — The Minnesota Lottery reported a flurry of wins as 2025 comes to a close. Two lucky players from Coon Rapids and International Falls each won $1 million in the recent Minnesota Millionaire Raffle, which sold out in just 14 days this year.
The winning tickets were purchased at Holiday Station stores, with each store receiving a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket. Adam Prock, the Minnesota Lottery’s executive director, praised the raffle, stating, “The Minnesota Millionaire Raffle has been an annual tradition for many Minnesotans since 2006.” This year marked the raffle’s 20th anniversary, and Prock added, “We wanted to give players a million reasons to celebrate and make this year extra special. Congratulations to all 20,000 winners!”
In addition to the $1 million prizes, there were also five $100,000 winners, five $50,000 winners, five $25,000 winners, and forty new $20,000 prizes. Players can check their winning numbers on the Minnesota Lottery website or via the official app.
For smaller prizes, including those up to $599, players can claim their winnings at retail locations. However, anyone winning over $50,000 must visit the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, and those who win over $10,000 remain private unless they choose to share their information.
Also making headlines, a Powerball ticket sold at Jerry’s Foods in Woodbury fetched $100,000 in the December 24 drawing. This ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball, enhanced by the Power Play option. Prock expressed excitement about the number of winning tickets in Minnesota, stating, “The large Powerball jackpot run was an exciting way to close out 2025.”
In the same drawing, someone in Arkansas won the massive $1.8 billion jackpot, showcasing a notable holiday season for lottery players across the nation.
