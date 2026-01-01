Vanessa Williams to Return to NYC with ‘The Comfort Zone’ Show

NEW YORK, NY — Vanessa Williams, the acclaimed actress and singer, will return to New York‘s popular cabaret venue 54 Below from February 16 to 21, 2026, with her new show, “The Comfort Zone.” Each performance will start at 7 PM.

Currently starring as Miranda Priestly in London’s Dominion Theatre production of “The Devil Wears Prada,” Williams’ upcoming show is described as a celebration of love and a musical journey through her celebrated career.

Williams has a notable Broadway history, with performances in productions such as “After Midnight,” “Into the Woods,” and “POTUS.” Her work in theater has earned her a Tony nomination as well as numerous awards throughout her career.

Beyond the stage, she is known for her roles in television and film. Williams received acclaim for her role as Wilhelmina Slater in ABC’s “Ugly Betty” and starred in hit series like “Desperate Housewives” and “Daytime Divas.” Her impressive film credits include “Soul Food” and “Eraser.”

Her music career is equally impressive, with popular hits like “Dreamin’,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “Colors of the Wind,” the latter of which won an Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Throughout her career, Vanessa Williams has been recognized with multiple accolades, including four Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards. Her upcoming concerts at 54 Below will invite audiences to experience her artistry in an intimate setting.

Tickets for “The Comfort Zone” will be available for those eager to see a live performance from one of the West End’s leading stars.