Ohio State Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz Considers Transfer Following Season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz plans to enter the transfer portal on Friday, as reported by CBSSports’ Matt Zenitz. Kienholz, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 214 pounds, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Hailing from Pierre, S.D., Kienholz was ranked as the No. 138 overall recruit in the nation by 247Sports in 2023 and earned recognition as the No. 11 quarterback. During his high school years, he excelled in multiple sports, earning the title of National High School Athlete of the Year by USA Today for the 2022-23 school year.

Before the Cotton Bowl, Kienholz expressed his contemplation of entering the transfer portal. “I’ve definitely had conversations, yet I’m not 100% sure,” he said on Monday. “My goal is to go to the NFL, and in order to do that, you’ve got to play.” He highlighted discussions with head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler about his future.

In his time at Ohio State, Kienholz redshirted during 2023 but played extensively during the Cotton Bowl after starting quarterback Kyle McCord opted out and Devin Brown was injured. In the difficult matchup against Missouri, Kienholz completed 6 of 17 passes for 86 yards in a 14-3 loss.

Kienholz served as the fourth-string quarterback during Ohio State’s championship-winning season in 2024 and became the No. 2 quarterback in 2025, completing 11 of 14 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, along with two rushing touchdowns. Despite strong performances, he could not earn the starting spot from Julian Sayin, who has become the primary quarterback.

Given that Sayin will continue next season, Kienholz is now looking at other options to secure more playing time and advance his career. Reports indicate that Kienholz might attract interest from Power 4 schools if he enters the portal. His experience under Ryan Day is seen as a significant advantage for potential suitors.

Kienholz also reflected on his time at Ohio State, stating, “It’s been a blessing the past three years just to learn under him, learn his scheme and learn his offense.” He acknowledged that his experiences at OSU would benefit him regardless of his next steps.

As Ohio State prepares for their Cotton Bowl matchup against Miami, Kienholz remains focused on his role. “I haven’t thought about a specific place yet right now,” he mentioned while emphasizing his commitment to team success in the upcoming game.