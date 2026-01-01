Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza Looks to Lead Hoosiers in Rose Bowl Showdown

LOS ANGELES — Indiana football’s 26-day break will come to an end Thursday when the Rose Bowl kicks off in Pasadena, California. The Hoosiers last took to the field on December 6 in the Big Ten championship game, where they defeated then-No. 1 Ohio State to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Head coach Curt Cignetti said he spent the break working to keep his squad humble and hungry. After going 12-0 for the first time in program history and winning the Big Ten title, their record resets at 13-0.

A victory will send the Cream and Crimson to the College Football Playoff semifinals, while a loss marks the end of their season. Despite their success this year, history isn’t on Indiana’s side. In the previous playoffs, all teams that received first-round byes lost in the quarterfinals, including notable schools like Oregon and Georgia.

“It’s definitely been nice, reset, refocus,” said senior linebacker Aiden Fisher at Rose Bowl Media Day. “Some guys were able to take some time to go home, see some loved ones, just the things to get you refocused. It’s been great for the preparation.”

The Hoosiers went nearly two weeks waiting for their opponent, which ended up being the University of Alabama after they won their matchup against the University of Oklahoma. Cignetti avoided focusing on specific opponents early, emphasizing self-scouting and rest instead.

<p“They're an SEC juggernaut,” said redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza of Alabama. “They have a great offense, great defense, great coach, and so really looking forward to playing them. I think that Oklahoma game speaks testament on how resilient they are.”

<pMendoza made history for Indiana on December 13 by winning the Heisman Trophy, the first in the program's history. While he acknowledges the honor, he stresses the importance of winning a national championship.

<p“To play for the national championship on January 19 in Miami, the Hoosiers must win two games, starting with the Rose Bowl,” Mendoza said. “Now we got to go prove it again and realize that the Heisman was a team award.”

<pCignetti added that Mendoza must maintain focus despite his new accolades, highlighting the importance of preparation and performance. “It’s critical now that he really develops a sharp edge in his preparation,” he said.

<pThis is Indiana’s first Rose Bowl appearance since January 1, 1968. Mendoza is optimistic about the break leading into the game. “Everyone is 0-0,” he said. “We got to go take it.” Indiana enters the matchup as a 6.5-point favorite against Alabama, setting the stage for a historic game.