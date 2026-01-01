News
Newark Man Arrested for Gun Incident at Garden State Plaza
PARAMUS, N.J. — A 19-year-old Newark man was arrested on Dec. 30 after allegedly brandishing a gun at the Garden State Plaza Mall. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when mall security reported a suspicious individual with a firearm, prompting an alert to local police.
According to officials, the mall’s security team observed a person displaying a weapon and informed Paramus police, who responded quickly. The suspect fled the scene in a 2021 Hyundai Elantra. Security footage later confirmed the presence of a gun.
The following morning, police located the suspect’s vehicle around 6:45 a.m. A description provided by mall security matched that of the person found inside the car.
The Newark man was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He was taken to Bergen County jail and awaits a court appearance.
This arrest came shortly after another weapons-related incident at a New Jersey mall the same day. Police reported that gunfire occurred around 7 p.m., but fortunately, no one was injured. Three individuals, including two adults and one juvenile, were taken into custody in that incident, and Wayne Police stated that there is currently no threat to the public.
