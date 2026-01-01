Central Florida Braces for a Cold New Year’s Day with Frost Advisory

ORLANDO, Fla. – A freeze warning and frost advisory have been issued for parts of Central Florida as residents rang in the New Year under chilly conditions. The First Warning Weather team reported temperatures plunging to 28 degrees in Ocala and reaching 39 degrees in Orlando early Thursday morning.

The advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for Sumter County, including the cities of Bushnell, Lake Panasoffkee, The Villages, and Wildwood. According to meteorologists, sensitive outdoor vegetation could be harmed if left uncovered, prompting residents to take precautions.

“Frost conditions could damage crops and other vulnerable plants, as well as unprotected outdoor plumbing,” said Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi. “We advise residents to secure their outdoor plants as temperatures drop.”

After the cold snap, a warming trend is expected in the coming days. Highs are projected to reach the mid-60s over the weekend, though a weak cold front is likely to bring some rain later on Saturday.

Temperatures will gradually rise again next week, moving toward average highs in the 70s. The forecast includes a mix of clouds and milder conditions, with the potential for coastal showers throughout the week.

