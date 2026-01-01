Entertainment
New Year’s Eve Celebrations to Feature Record Confetti Drop in Times Square
NEW YORK CITY, NY — Times Square is gearing up for one of its largest New Year’s Eve celebrations as the world prepares to welcome 2026. Millions are expected to gather for the iconic ball drop, which takes place atop One Times Square.
Preparations for the event include a confetti test conducted on Monday, December 29, 2025, to ensure the colorful celebration goes smoothly. Jeffrey Straus, executive producer of Times Square New Year’s Eve, explained, “We do it from five different buildings’ rooftops here in Times Square, both the east and west side and uptown, so we create a blizzard of confetti.”
The event will feature more than 3,000 pounds of biodegradable confetti, including 180,000 personal wishes submitted by people worldwide. Guests will enjoy three separate confetti releases throughout the evening, with one scheduled for 10:00 p.m. to honor Planet Fitness’ sponsorship, a traditional release at midnight, and a final drop at 12:04 a.m. to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.
For those attending the festive occasion, the celebration kicks off around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Television coverage will include ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” airing live at 8 p.m. EST.
This year’s ball, which weighs over 12,000 pounds and measures 12.5 feet in diameter, is adorned with 5,200 crystals and state-of-the-art LED lights. Following midnight for the first time, organizers plan to raise the ball again as part of a special celebration for July 4, showcasing America’s 250th anniversary.
The confetti is not just for show; it also represents the hopes and dreams of attendees. Visitors can write their 2026 wishes on the confetti, which will be included in the midnight drop. Those wishing to submit digitally can do so until December 26.
