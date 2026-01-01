Louisville Star Running Back Isaac Brown to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Isaac Brown, a standout running back for the Louisville Cardinals, announced Thursday he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Brown, who won the ACC‘s Rookie of the Year award in 2024, rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns during his two seasons at Louisville.

While entering the portal, Brown will place a ‘do-not-contact’ tag to limit communication with other schools. His agent, Richard Bailey, confirmed the decision to ESPN. Brown’s performance has made him one of the most sought-after players available when the portal officially opens on Friday.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Miami native burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2024, accumulating 1,527 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns. This past season, despite missing four games due to a lower leg injury, he still managed to rush for 884 yards and seven touchdowns, with a career-high of 205 rushing yards in a single game against Boston College.

In his emotional announcement on social media, Brown thanked his family, teammates, and the Louisville community for their support since he committed in 2022. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has had to develop his skills and pursue a future in the NFL.

Brown is not alone in the transition, as fellow running back Duke Watson plans to enter the portal as well. Watson rushed for 597 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, but his season was hindered by injuries.

The NCAA transfer portal allows players to change schools, and the current window runs from January 2 to January 16. Brown’s goal now is to explore his options while maintaining his focus on football and his development.