Iowa State Remains Undefeated with 80-62 Win Over Houston

HOUSTON — Audi Crooks scored 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading No. 10 Iowa State to an 80-62 victory over Houston on Wednesday. Jada Williams contributed 16 points and a career-high 14 assists in the Cyclones’ win.

The Cyclones (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) established a commanding 45-31 halftime lead, shooting 60% in the first half. Crooks and Williams combined for 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting before intermission.

Crooks finished the game 17 of 21 from the field, marking her fifth consecutive game with at least 30 points. She has now scored in double figures for 80 consecutive games, the longest active streak in NCAA women’s basketball.

Iowa State shot 53% overall and made 8 of 16 from three-point range. The Cyclones notably outscored the Cougars 52-24 in points in the paint. Houston (6-7, 0-2) struggled, shooting just 38% from the floor.

For Houston, Briana Peguero led with 14 points, with Jade Jones adding 11 points off the bench. The Cougars initially took a 14-7 lead on a jumper by Jorynn Ross late in the first quarter, but Iowa State responded with a 12-0 run, retaking the lead on a layup by Crooks.

The Cougars briefly closed the gap to 29-27 in the second quarter. However, Iowa State closed the half on a 16-4 run, capped by a buzzer-beating jumper from Williams. Houston never got closer than nine points after halftime.

Iowa State will host No. 22 Baylor on Sunday, while Houston will travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday.